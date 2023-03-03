Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
TheDailyBeast

Trump Lawyers in E. Jean Carroll Case Argue ‘Grab ‘em by the Pussy’ Isn’t a Pattern

By Jose Pagliery,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Jh1U_0l6drjWw00
REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo

In their latest bid to protect former President Donald Trump at his upcoming rape trial, his lawyers finally explained why exactly New York City jurors shouldn’t be shown the infamous Access Hollywood tape where he described the joys of abusing the power of celebrity.

In a legal memo to a federal judge on Thursday, defense lawyers wrote that Trump’s 2005 comments—“when you’re a star, they let you do it… you can do anything… grab 'em by the pussy”—are entirely distinct from any accusation that he raped someone.

Trump is scheduled to go to trial in April for allegedly raping the journalist E. Jean Carroll in a high-end Manhattan department store in the 1990s. Trump’s lawyers are trying to keep that jury from hearing him boast about sexual harassment.

The tape “does not share any unique characteristics to this case or demonstrate a modus operandi or pattern of misconduct,” they argued in Thursday's memo. “Here, the actions described on the tape bear little resemblance to the actions that allegedly took place in or around 1995.”

The lawyers accuse Carroll’s team of trying to ”convert this trial into a referendum on [Trump’s] character and distract the jury.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
This ‘Bachelor’ Finalist’s Op-Ed Was Mysteriously Deleted Before Premiere
New York City, NY9 hours ago
NYC Man Found Guilty of Killing EMT Mom With Her Stolen Ambulance
New York City, NY3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy