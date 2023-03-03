Open in App
Huntingdon County, PA
WTAJ

Travel delays anticipated in Huntingdon County due to tree trimming, removal

By Alexis Loya,

5 days ago

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting Monday, PennDOT said there will be travel delays along PA 522 as crews work to clear trees as part of a lengthy $3.9 million pavement project.

On March 6, Grannas Brothers Stone and Asphalt Co., Inc., of Hollidaysburg, will start tree trimming and tree removal along PA 522 from the Mifflin County Line to Keystone Road in Shirley Township and Mount Union Borough in Huntingdon County.

Daylight flaggers will operate short-term traffic control. PennDOT said drivers should anticipate minor delays and are urged to use caution and watch for construction personnel and vehicles.

The overall project involves new pavement on a six-mile stretch of PA 522 from U.S. Route 22 to the bridge at Brumbaugh Lumber on PA 522. Additional work on PA 522 includes drainage improvements as well as sign and guide rail upgrades.

New traffic signals will also be installed at two intersections on Route 747 (Shirley Street) in Mount Union. One will be placed at the intersection with North Jefferson Street and the other at the intersection with Division Street.

All work on the project is expected to be completed by November, weather dependent.

