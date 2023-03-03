Cavaliers Sign Sam Merrill to 10-Day Contract

CLEVELAND, OH (92.3 THE FAN) - The Cavaliers have made a new addition to their backcourt bringing G-League standout Sam Merrill up on a 10-day contract.

Merrill, the first overall pick in the 2022 G-League Draft has shown out for the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers G-League affiliate. The guard has averaged 16 points per game, just over three and a half three pointers per game and has shot 43 percent from behind the arc.

The 26-year-old has NBA experience playing 36 games from 2020 to 2022. As a member of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, Merrill competed in eight NBA postseason games logging 29 minutes and winning an NBA championship.

A native of New Mexico, Merrill chose Utah State over Stanford and Princeton. He played four years at the collegiate level and was named Mountain West Player of the Year in 2019.

Merrill joins a backcourt highlighted by Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland along with Caris Lavert, Ricky Rubio and Raul Neto.