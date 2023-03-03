Teen wanted in Robeson County murder arrested in Raleigh

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A teen wanted in connection with a Robeson County murder was arrested Thursday night in Raleigh, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The 16-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conceal/failure to report a death in connection with the death of Timothy O. Jacobs , 22, of Pembroke, deputies said.

Jacobs’ body was found on Feb. 1 in a car in a field in the area of Hornet Road and Meadow Road, just outside the city of Lumberton.

The juvenile was taken to the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Multiple people have previously been charged in the case.

