Rockford featured on new episode of HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Did you catch Rockford’s recent appearance in another episode of HGTV’s “House Hunters”?

The episode, “Unique Details in Illinois,” episode 8 of season 228, aired on March 1st.

According to the “House Hunters” website , the episode description reads: “A young couple looks to buy their first home together after relocating for work to Illinois. He’s looking for a newer ranch-style house with a big yard, but she’s hoping for an older Craftsman with unique details.”

Last year, Realtor Angela Ketelsen, along with her clients Jessica and Andrew Sweet, were featured on the show’s 11th episode of the 213th, “Return to Wisconsin,” about high school sweethearts who were looking for a home in Southern Wisconsin.

Rockford was previously featured in the 2015 episode “First time Buyers Look for an Architectural Gem in Rockford, Ill.” (episode 11 of season 102).

That episode’s description reads: “Young parents from Rockford, Illinois, have saved up to move out of their parents’ basement. He wants a Frank Lloyd Wright style home in the city, while she wants an urban-loft-style home near her parents’ home in the countryside.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.