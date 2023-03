A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg early Friday morning in Clairton.

Allegheny County Police say it happened a few minutes after 3 a.m. at a home in the 1100 block of North 6 th Street.

First responders took the teen to a hospital in stable condition.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.