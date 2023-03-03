Open in App
San Bernardino County, CA
KTLA

Sheriff: Stay out of the San Bernardino Mountains

By Kimberly ChengMarc Sternfield,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152sUL_0l6dnG8700

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has a simple message for anyone hoping to visit the mountains this weekend for recreation: don’t.

“If you planned on visiting our local mountains for fun this weekend, please reconsider your plans,” the Sheriff’s Department tweeted Monday morning.

As of Friday, all roads leading in and out of Big Bear remain closed after several storms over the past week and a half buried mountain communities under several feet of snow, leaving residents stranded and damaging homes and businesses.

Also on Friday, officials closed the San Bernardino National Forest for public safety reasons.

Southern California’s wild winter in photos

County officials are coordinating with the California National Guard to deliver food, fuel and supplies, as well as clear snow and debris from roads. Highways 18, 38 and 330 remain closed to the general public.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31uljx_0l6dnG8700
    The roof of Goodwin’s Market, the only grocery store in Crestline, collapsed under the weight of snow on Mar. 1, 2023, forcing the store to close. (Aron Hjartsason)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AtaOd_0l6dnG8700
    The roof of Crestline’s only grocery store caved in under the weight of snow. It is seen here on March 2, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ir4re_0l6dnG8700
    Snow-covered broadcast transmission towers near Crestline, California are seen on March 2, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0r4r_0l6dnG8700
    The view of homes buried under several feet of snow in Crestline, California on March 2, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21fNPz_0l6dnG8700
    The view of a home buried under several feet of snow in Crestline, California on March 2, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNsDd_0l6dnG8700
    The view of homes buried under several feet of snow in Crestline, California on March 2, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4935AD_0l6dnG8700
    The roof of Goodwin’s Market, the only grocery store in Crestline, collapsed under the weight of snow on Mar. 1, 2023, forcing the store to close. (Aron Hjartsason)

Visitors and residents who need to access the Big Bear area can use Highway 18 through Lucerne Valley.

Big Bear Mountain Resort , which was open for skiing on Friday, is urging the general public to rebook any ski trips until the roads are clear. The resort received 134 inches of snow — more than 11 feet — in the recent storm, bringing the season total to a historical 204 inches — 17 feet — since November.

