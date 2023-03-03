Sheriff: Stay out of the San Bernardino Mountains

As of Friday, all roads leading in and out of Big Bear remain closed after several storms over the past week and a half buried mountain communities under several feet of snow, leaving residents stranded and damaging homes and businesses.
Also on Friday, officials closed the San Bernardino National Forest for public safety reasons.
County officials are coordinating with the California National Guard to deliver food, fuel and supplies, as well as clear snow and debris from roads. Highways 18, 38 and 330 remain closed to the general public.
Visitors and residents who need to access the Big Bear area can use Highway 18 through Lucerne Valley.
Big Bear Mountain Resort , which was open for skiing on Friday, is urging the general public to rebook any ski trips until the roads are clear. The resort received 134 inches of snow — more than 11 feet — in the recent storm, bringing the season total to a historical 204 inches — 17 feet — since November.
