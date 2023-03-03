Kanye West and New Wife Bianca Censori Flash Smiles During Rare Outing

The rapper was caught on camera looking high-spirited as ever.

Kanye West is all smiles as he hits the streets with his new lady.

Though usually poker-faced, the Donda artist was spotted out in public on Tuesday with new wife Bianca Censori —who he discreetly married in a non-legal ceremony in January —giddily flashing smiles and laughing as they walked to dinner together, headed to Carasau Cafe in Culver City, California.

The couple matched in all black ensembles as Ye sported black cargo pants and combat boots with a bomber jacket, while Censori opted for a high-neck black top, spandex mini shorts, and heeled knee-high boots over tights.

Check out the high-spirited photos here!

The two have kept a semi-low profile since tying the knot, only being seen out and about on a few rare occasions over the past few months (though the "Stronger" hitmaker has had a couple publicized unpleasant run-ins with invasive fans ).

West's marriage came as a surprise to many, as the news only broke after he'd been spotted out eating in L.A. with a "mystery blonde" woman, who was later confirmed as the Yeezy architectural designer and the "Jesus Walks" rapper's new bride.

Related: Kanye West Reportedly Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony Following Kim Kardashian Divorce

While the pair did not file for a marriage certificate to make it official, since then, he has been seen sporting a gold band on his ring finger, which sources previously confirmed "symbolizes his commitment to her following the ceremony." The newlyweds then celebrated a romantic honeymoon at a five-star luxury resort in Utah.

In December , the music producer-turned-fashion designer also released a song titled " Censori Overload ," which is believed to be about his newest muse. The lyrics also hint at several recent controversies he's been involved in.

As Parade previously reported , the 28-year-old's family spoke out following swirling rumors of the private wedding. "It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being," Censori’s sister, Angelina Censori , told the Herald Sun , before also noting they were all "super happy for them both."

Next: Why Kanye West Might Be Barred From Visiting New Wife's Family in Australia