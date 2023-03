Turnto10.com

Man convicted in Warwick City Park killing sentenced to life in prison By JOANNA BOURAS, NBC 10 NEWS, 5 days ago

By JOANNA BOURAS, NBC 10 NEWS, 5 days ago

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The man convicted of killing a jogger in Warwick nearly a decade ago was sentenced Friday to life in prison. Police ...