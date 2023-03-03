Change location
See more from this location?
Delaware State
bucknellian.net
Griot Institute hosts incoming VP of Equity & Inclusive Excellence Vernese Edghill-Walden ‘87
By Maximus BeanMichael Taromina,5 days ago
By Maximus BeanMichael Taromina,5 days ago
Vernese Edghill-Walden ‘87, the recently-appointed Vice President of Equity & Inclusive Excellence at Bucknell, spoke in the Hildreth-Mirza Humanities Center on March 1. The event...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0