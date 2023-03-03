Open in App
Manatee County, FL
Bradenton Herald

Is red tide present at your favorite Florida beach? Here’s how to check the conditions

By Ryan Ballogg,

5 days ago

A bloom of the toxic algae known as red tide continues on the Southwest Florida coast this week as spring break season gets underway on area beaches.

Reports of dead fish and respiratory irritation came in from Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties over the last seven days, a red tide update from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

Red tide is caused by Karenia brevis , a single-celled organism that is found in the Gulf of Mexico. High concentrations of K. brevis cells, called blooms, release toxins that can kill fish and other marine life and cause respiratory issues for people.

Patchy drifts of red tide algae have remained present along Florida’s west coast since October.

Is there red tide at your favorite beach?

Conditions at local beaches vary day to day and week to week depending on the location and strength of the algae, as well as wind and tidal conditions.

Several online resources can help you check if your favorite beach is being impacted by red tide.

NOAA’s Red Tide Respiratory Forecast is updated several times a day with the level of red tide risk at specific beaches along the Gulf Coast, from Pinellas County through Collier County. Visit habforecast.gcoos.org .

Mote Marine Laboratory’s Beach Conditions Report is updated frequently by lifeguards and includes reports of red tide conditions, including respiratory irritation and dead fish, as well as other hazards on local beaches. Visit visitbeaches.org .

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issues weekly red tide reports with conditions by county and maintains a map of red tide sampling around the state. Visit myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide .

University of South Florida’s Red Tide Prediction and Tracking center provides short-term forecasts of red tide’s movement around Tampa Bay and the west coast of Florida. Visit ocgweb.marine.usf.edu/hab_tracking .

Local red tide conditions

Tampa Bay area: Red tide conditions worsened along Pinellas County’s shoreline this week, where bloom concentrations were detected at multiple beaches from Redington Beach south to Mullet Key. Levels were lowest near northern beaches around Clearwater and Dunedin, but respiratory irritation was reported along the entire coast.

Manatee County and Anna Maria Island: Very low and low levels of K. brevis were detected around Anna Maria Island in state water samples collected on Monday — a decrease from last week. However, breathing irritation and dead fish were still being reported at beaches around the island on Thursday.

Sarasota County: Along Sarasota County’s coast, red tide levels ranged from very low to medium this week. Many dead fish and moderate to intense breathing irritation were reported by lifeguards at several beaches, including Lido Beach and Siesta Key.

Southwest Florida: Red tide algae was also found at varying levels offshore of Charlotte, Lee, Collier and Monroe counties this week. Southern Lee and northern Collier had the worst, with high concentrations found on both coasts.

Red tide forecast

University of South Florida’s short-term red tide forecast predicts that red tide’s presence on the coast will continue over the weekend. Manatee County and Anna Maria Island are expected to have the lowest levels of red tide, while medium to high levels could persist in Pinellas, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties.

NOAA warns of a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation over the next 36 hours in Pinellas, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Collier. Possible respiratory irritation is anticipated when the wind is blowing onshore in Manatee and Monroe counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFzg1_0l6dk6Z900
Red tide levels were lower around Anna Maria Island this week, but dead fish and breathing irritation were still reported. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

