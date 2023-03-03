Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Chick-fil-A app hack an ‘automated attack’ using customer credentials

By Zachary Hansen - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZL2ax_0l6djdNY00

An internal investigation by Chick-fil-A has pinpointed the source of a security breach in its mobile app that the Atlanta-based restaurant chain said was limited to a small percentage of its customers.

Chick-fil-A said in a California regulatory notice that a coordinated and automated attack against its website and its popular Chick-fil-A One app was the source of the breach.

“Following a careful investigation, we determined that unauthorized parties launched an automated attack against our website and mobile application between December 18, 2022 and February 12, 2023 using account credentials (e.g., email addresses and passwords) obtained from a third-party source,” the notice said.

The notice to California authorities was first reported Thursday by technology website Bleeping Computer .

Chick-fil-A released a statement Friday saying that fewer than 2% of Chick-fil-A One app users were affected by the data breach, which the company first disclosed in early January . The company did not disclose a specific number of affected customers. The app and its associated accounts link customers’ bank accounts, gift card uploads and other personal information.

Chick-fil-A, which operates roughly 2,700 locations in the United States, previously said the suspected fraudulent activity was not due to a compromise of Chick-fil-A’s internal systems.

“We never want our customers to experience something like this and have communicated directly with those impacted to resolve these issues, while taking necessary efforts to protect our systems and our customers for the future,” the company’s statement said.

https://twitter.com/ChickfilANews/status/1631657790161780737

Chick-fil-A required affected users to reset passwords, remove stored financial information and temporarily freeze funds loaded onto the app, according to the California Attorney General’s Office notice. The company said customers’ account balances were restored in addition to “added rewards” for customer loyalty.

Chick-fil-A urged customers to contact the company online at chick-fil-a.com/customer-service/contact or call 1-866-232-2040 to report suspicious account activity.

Chick-fil-A growing footprint in Canada with plans for 14 more stores

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX14 hours ago
Driver seriously injured after being trapped under big rig on Ga. 316
Lawrenceville, GA1 day ago
Almost all detainees arrested after training site violence are from elsewhere, records show
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Class A Division II boys: Wilkinson County 40, Charlton County 36
Folkston, GA7 hours ago
4th arrest in 17th Street bridge shootings that killed two youths
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in SW Atlanta near I-75, police say
Atlanta, GA14 hours ago
Class A Division II girls: Clinch County 45, Lake Oconee Academy 42
Oconee, GA8 hours ago
You may call yourself a Grady Baby, but who owns the phrase?
Atlanta, GA8 hours ago
Atlanta United working on getting ball into dangerous areas
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
2 arrested, 9 others suspected of impersonating cops in Gwinnett home invasions
Lawrenceville, GA10 hours ago
Atlanta Pace designs winning blueprint against Fayetteville Fayette County
Fayetteville, GA3 hours ago
OPINION: The privileged, transient warriors protesting police training center
Atlanta, GA18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy