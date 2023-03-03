Want to win a free month of fitness?

Open in App
A Y membership gives Ashevillians access to seven YMCA locations in AVL (and surrounding areas), plus more than 2,000 participating Ys nationwide.

Photo provided by the YMCA of Western North Carolina

Did you know the YMCA is more than just a gym ? Members get access to:
  • Wellness coaching
  • Drop-in childcare
  • Unlimited group fitness classes
  • State-of-the-art exercise equipment
  • Pools, basketball + pickleball courts
  • Discounts on personal training, swim lessons, and other programs
Bonus: Achieving your health goals doesn’t need to cost much . Thanks to generous community donors, the Y can offer income-based membership rates .

Ready to try the Y? Learn about the benefits of Y membership — and enter to win a free month of membership . *
