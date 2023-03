Drivers in Lake County can now use an overpass that has been closed for nearly a year.

Work has finished on the County Road 455 overpass over Florida’s Turnpike.

The bridge closed on March 26 of last year and was demolished and rebuilt.

The Turnpike Authority said the reworked bridge will allow crews to widen the turnpike from four to eight lanes.

