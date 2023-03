Benzinga

Inside Burberry's Digital Revolution: How E-Commerce Is Transforming Luxury Fashion And Changing The Way We Shop For High-End Products By Zaheer Anwari, 5 days ago

Burberry Group plc (LON: BRBY) has long been the go-to for luxury fashion, boasting an expansive product portfolio that includes everything from coats to fragrances. ...