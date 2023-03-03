Open in App
Minnesota State
Tourist numbers in Minnesota returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2022

By BringMeTheNews,

5 days ago

Around half of the visitors were from out of state.

Minnesota's tourist numbers recovered to pre-pandemic levels in 2022, according to the state's official tourism department, Explore Minnesota.

The organization said that an estimated 77.2 million people visited places in Minnesota last year, with around half of visitors coming from inside the state and half from outside.

That's the same number as recorded in 2019, before the pandemic caused visitor numbers to plunge to 57.2 million in 2020, recovering to 71.3 million in 2021.

In its travel indicators report, Explore Minnesota says that the 77.2 million visitors had a $13.4 billion "direct impact" on the economy, which describes money spent by tourists on goods and services during their trips.

It also generated an additional $23.3 billion in indirect impact, which describes how businesses that benefit from tourism income use the money in the wider economy.

Around half of the visitors came from in state, while the other half came from outside of Minnesota. Most of the out-of-state visitors came from surrounding states, with Fargo, La Crosse, Sioux Falls, Chicago and Des Moines being popular metros.

Around 70% of the visits in Minnesota involved an overnight stay. In-state visitors averaged stays of 1.9 days, while out-of-state visitors averaged stays of 2.7 days.

The number of people traveling through the Minneapolis - St. Paul Airport increased to 31 million. And the Duluth Airport also saw a jump, reaching around 242,000.

But while visitor numbers recovered, Minnesota's hospitality and leisure industry is still finding its feet following the pandemic's shock. Explore Minnesota's report says that there were just over 252,000 employed in the industry last year, but that number was almost 276,000 in 2019.

Hotel stays are also yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, with a 55.1% hotel occupancy rate in 2022 still below the most recent high of 62.4% seen in 2018, though it's significantly better than the 36.3% in 2020.

