Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Student taken into custody after gun found outside of Collinwood High School

By AJ Smith,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WmaQm_0l6deWFy00

A student from Collinwood High School was taken into custody by Cleveland Police Friday morning after a gun found outside of the school was connected to the student, according to school officials.

No further information has been provided. The incident is under investigation.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Cleveland police investigate reports of pellet gun shooting spree in the near west side
Cleveland, OH21 hours ago
11 East Cleveland police officers indicted; videos show them beating suspects
East Cleveland, OH4 hours ago
Cleveland Police searching for missing 17-year-old boy
Cleveland, OH4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
4 juveniles in custody after shots fired in Mayfield Heights
Mayfield Heights, OH1 day ago
Akron murder suspects arrested by U.S. Marshal Service
Akron, OH8 hours ago
‘A cancer growing’: 11 more East Cleveland officers indicted
East Cleveland, OH9 hours ago
Man who argued with Giant Eagle employee found to be wanted on multiple warrants: Beachwood police blotter
Beachwood, OH19 hours ago
Baby in ICU after East Cleveland police chase: ‘Screaming for someone to check on my daughter’
East Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Was Cleveland dog kidnapped? Police investigating
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Graffiti vandal hits Richmond Heights a dozen times since end of summer
Richmond Heights, OH1 day ago
Family, police urge drivers to secure items after woman killed on Interstate 76
Akron, OH1 hour ago
Reports of porch package theft on the rise in Cleveland neighborhoods
Cleveland, OH3 hours ago
28-year-old woman struck by vehicle in Akron
Akron, OH11 hours ago
Cuyahoga County officials says teens are mainly to blame for car thefts
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
23-year-old man carjacked by 4 suspects in Akron, police say
Akron, OH2 days ago
Euclid man gets life in prison for 2022 shooting death of 29-year-old
Euclid, OH2 days ago
Missing teen from CLE found safe
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Police investigate shots fired in Warren
Warren, OH1 day ago
Woman says she was shot by a friend in Akron incident
Akron, OH2 days ago
Homeowners share safety concerns over slow demolition of burned-out homes
Cleveland, OH22 hours ago
WATCH: East Cleveland mayor, city leaders speak after 11 more officers indicted
East Cleveland, OH4 hours ago
Man smashes King’s Gas door with brick, steals cash register, Cleveland Police say
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Screaming resident just going through a hard time: Strongsville Police Blotter
Strongsville, OH1 day ago
Jury trial to begin for 78-year-old man accused of killing 2 Tallmadge women in the 1970s
Tallmadge, OH13 hours ago
SWAT Team Called in After Akron Man Barricades Himself in Ex-Girlfriend's Home Featured
Akron, OH2 days ago
Cleveland Police find 13-year-old girl missing since Saturday
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Twin boys, 11, safely steer SUV off highway as mom suffers seizure
Massillon, OH1 day ago
Sentencing pending for Newton Township mom seen on video slamming 5-year-old son to the ground
Newton Township, OH13 hours ago
Warrant: Man held woman captive; raped and tortured her
Cleveland, OH8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy