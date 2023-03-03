Open in App
Brownsville, TX
Man arrested after wandering onto SpaceX property, sheriff says

By Alejandra Yañez,

5 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for allegedly trespassing onto SpaceX property, authorities said.

Matthew Warren Grimm, 30, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing after a Wednesday incident, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza announced in a news release.

Grimm told deputies he spoke with a SpaceX security guard and was allowed onto the property. Upon making contact with SpaceX security, deputies learned that they denied making any contact with Grimm and only allowed approved personnel onto the property, the release stated.

SpaceX security reported a man was found walking around an area surrounded by heavy machinery and heavy construction. According to the sheriff, they stated that Grimm walked through three clearly posted private property/trespassing prohibited signs.

“After further investigation, it was determined that Grimm did not respect the posted signs and walked into private property without prior authorization,” the release stated.

Grimm was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center. An investigation of the case is ongoing.

