South Carolina teacher’s aide duct taped 4-year-old student’s legs to chair: affidavit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina teacher’s aide has been charged with cruelty to children after she allegedly duct-taped a 4-year-old student’s legs to a chair.

According to an incident report from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Seven Oaks Elementary School in Columbia on Wednesday after a parent reported that their child was taped to a chair by an employee at the school.

Arrest warrants show Olivia Murray, 25, was working as a teacher’s aide in a 4K classroom when a four-year-old student was placed in the back of the classroom for “flipping around and not listening to instruction.”

The teacher had stepped away from the classroom for a few minutes when the affidavits allege that Murray taped the student’s legs to a chair using duct tape from a cabinet in the classroom.

“The incident was corroborated by the 4K teacher and a confession from the defendant during a post-Miranda interview,” the affidavit said.

The parent told police that she believed the employee was targeting her child over a complaint she made in January regarding issues that she identified between the student and Murray. The parent also said that the student’s folder and schoolwork has been marked “in an aggressive and inappropriate manner,” which she reported to the school.

According to the incident report, the student was checked out by a school nurse. It also noted that Murray was sent home by the school before law enforcement was contacted.

“Based on our investigation, Murray, who works as teacher’s aide, used duct tape to tape the student’s legs to a chair Wednesday while the teacher was out of the classroom,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Murray told detectives the student had been moved to the back of the classroom for being disruptive and not listening.”

Murray was arrested at her home on Wednesday night. She is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

