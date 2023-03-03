Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Doctor pressured patients into getting unnecessary brain treatments in Texas, feds say

By Kaitlyn Alanis,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2paLLo_0l6dc2Jv00

A Texas doctor pressured his patients into getting “unnecessary brain stimulation treatments,” federal authorities said, then he billed Medicare for what were described as “worthless services.”

Now, Dr. Ashok Jain, 61, and the psychiatric companies he owned and operated have agreed to pay $3 million to settle claims of improperly billing Medicare, according to a March 3 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

“This office will actively pursue and prosecute those who take advantage of our aged population and those who seek psychiatric care and counseling,” U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in the release. “It is particularly egregious when those citizens who seek care are given unnecessary treatment and not the treatment that would benefit them. Providers who participate in federally funded programs like Medicare have a responsibility to the public to provide legitimate, safe care and treatment.”

The defense attorney representing Jain did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on March 3.

Authorities said an investigation into Jain and his companies — Psychiatric Solutions P.C., Longview Psychiatric Center PLLC and Longview Psychiatric Center LP — began when two of his clinic employees filed a whistleblower lawsuit in July 2021.

“During their terms of employment, they allegedly witnessed patients being pressured to accept unnecessary medical treatments as well as the falsification of treatment records and billing Medicare for worthless services or services the clinic did not provide,” officials said.

Investigators found that Jain ran the scheme from Jan. 1, 2015, through Dec. 31, 2021, according to the settlement agreement.

In the agreement, authorities said Jain’s clinics submitted claims for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation procedures that were either not actually performed or unnecessary. He also billed Medicare for physician assessments even when he didn’t see the patient, according to court records.

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is a noninvasive procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain to improve symptoms of depression,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “TMS is typically used when other depression treatments haven’t been effective. This treatment for depression involves delivering repetitive magnetic pulses, so it’s called repetitive TMS or rTMS.”

In the settlement, the people who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the U.S. will receive $300,000 from the recovery, according to the release.

Doctor gave ‘high doses’ of opioids to rehab patients who fatally overdosed, feds say

OB-GYN paid patient after sex in hotel room, examined others while drunk, lawsuits say

Doctor performs needless eye surgery that blinds patient, feds say. She will pay $1.8M

‘Dermatologist’ with forged degree stole thousands from patients, Louisiana cops say

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
It sure sucks to be a woman in Texas, study says
San Antonio, TX5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Five women denied abortions by Texas sue to force state to clarify rules on medical exceptions
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
According to Texas Law Who Legally Owns The Fence Between 2 Houses?
Tyler, TX1 day ago
One of two executions scheduled in Texas this week involves man convicted for four Harris County murders
Houston, TX2 days ago
Texas Police Officers Can Absolutely Lie To You, True or False?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
'This is going to be monumental' | Texas military dogs and K-9 units compete at Fort Hood for first annual working dog competition
Fort Hood, TX1 day ago
This Is What A $355K House Looks Like In Texas & It's Making Canadians So Jealous
Rio Grande City, TX1 day ago
Texas man ticketed for feeding people experiencing homelessness
Houston, TX5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy