Cleveland
Change location
See more from this location?
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com
Outside auditor finds MetroHealth ex-CEO Dr. Akram Boutros took ‘deliberate steps’ to conceal $1.9M in unauthorized bonuses
By Julie Washington, cleveland.com,5 days ago
By Julie Washington, cleveland.com,5 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros “circumvented rules and processes to pay himself $1.9 million in unauthorized bonuses and took deliberate steps...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0