3 years since first case of COVID-19 in NC

Three years later, North Carolina is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic
Since the first case in North Carolina the Department of Health and Human Services recorded nearly 3.5 million cases and more than 28,000 deaths.
Those numbers continue to see a downward trend.
That is due in part to COVID vaccines.
Today 78% of adults are vaccinated in our state and 28% are boosted.
And while those COVID numbers
are dropping, our local economy is still also recovering.
The state's unemployment rate reached a high of 14.2% at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.
The latest report shows it is now at 3.8%.
Researchers say most of the healthcare workforce retuning back to pre-pandemic levels, but minority groups, families with small children and women are having the slowest recovery rates.
