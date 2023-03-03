Main St. building had no city permits for work to be done prior to deadly fire

A City of Buffalo spokesman told 7 News that there are no active permits for 743 Main Street, where Wednesday's fire killed Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno. This development is now part of the investigation, which is in its early stages.

On Wednesday, Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said the fire could've been ignited by torch work being done outside of the building. He said it had been burning for a while before flames spread and the department was called.

The 7 News I-Team looked into city records and found that the last permit for work on the structure was issued on April 11, 2022, for "Emergency repair, replace masonry in kind." According to the city, the permit for that work expired on Oct. 11, 2022. The work was valued at $11,795.

In December, former Congressman Chris Jacobs bought 743 Main Street from Nathan Associates LLC for the full sale price of $1.3 million.

7 News reached out to Chris Jacobs to learn more information about the possible work being done to the building. Jacobs replied with the following statement on Wednesday:

“I am so incredibly saddened by the loss of this brave Buffalo firefighter earlier today.



“My deepest condolences and prayers are with the firefighter's family and friends and with his Buffalo Fire Department family.



“Out of respect to the firefighter and his family, I am not going to be making any further comment at this time.”

According to City of Buffalo data, 743 Main Street received 11 code violations since 2017. Two of the 11 violations are listed as active, those are from July 2017. One is "unsafe conditions" to the structure's exterior. City data states, "decorative finish on the columns in the front of the building is deteriorated and poses a public hazard." The other active violation was for repairs that were needed for the decorative finishes on the building's front windows.

The other code violations are below:

City of Buffalo public data 743 Main Street Violatons

The City of Buffalo issued four permits to 743 Main Streets between 2010 and 2022. The latest was on April 11, 2022 for "emergency repair" to replace masonry. Morris Masonry Restoration had a specialty contractor license for the work valued at $11,795.

City of Buffalo public data City of Buffalo permits at 743 Main Street

On Thursday the ATF's National Response Team arrived in Buffalo to assist New York State Fire and Buffalo fire investigators to learn what may have started the fire. Demolition of the destroyed building was postponed so these teams can go through the rubble with their expertise and equipment.