Stimulus update: Direct $450 payment for Maine residents to be issued within 28 days



W ithin the next four weeks, residents of the Pine Tree State will be issued a payment of $450.

The money from the Winter Energy Relief Payments, which received approval in January, will be given to all recipients who filed their 2021 taxes last year by March 31. These payments are part of a larger Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan proposed by Maine Gov. Janet Mills and approved by the state legislature as an emergency measure, and they will be given to about 880,000 eligible state residents, according to the governor's office.

“High energy prices have made staying warm more difficult for Maine families this winter," Mills said in a statement . "That’s why I proposed — and was pleased to sign — an emergency relief measure that quickly puts money back into the hands of Maine people."

Those who are eligible for this payment include anyone who filed a Maine income tax return as a full-year state resident for the 2021 tax year by Oct. 31 of last year. Moreover, filers must have reported a federal adjusted income for the 2021 tax year of less than $200,000 for those filing a married joint return, $150,000 for a person filing as a head of household, or $100,000 for a single person.

If two people filed a joint 2021 Maine individual income tax return and their combined federal adjusted income was less than $200,000, each person will receive the $450 payment.

Additional information regarding this payment can be found by visiting the governor's office .