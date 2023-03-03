Open in App
Maine State
See more from this location?
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus update: Direct $450 payment for Maine residents to be issued within 28 days

By Asher Notheis,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJy3P_0l6daSru00


W ithin the next four weeks, residents of the Pine Tree State will be issued a payment of $450.

The money from the Winter Energy Relief Payments, which received approval in January, will be given to all recipients who filed their 2021 taxes last year by March 31. These payments are part of a larger Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan proposed by Maine Gov. Janet Mills and approved by the state legislature as an emergency measure, and they will be given to about 880,000 eligible state residents, according to the governor's office.

ILLINOIS QUICK HITS: WINTER STORM APPROACHING; BREAD TRUCK CATCHES FIRE

“High energy prices have made staying warm more difficult for Maine families this winter," Mills said in a statement . "That’s why I proposed — and was pleased to sign — an emergency relief measure that quickly puts money back into the hands of Maine people."

Those who are eligible for this payment include anyone who filed a Maine income tax return as a full-year state resident for the 2021 tax year by Oct. 31 of last year. Moreover, filers must have reported a federal adjusted income for the 2021 tax year of less than $200,000 for those filing a married joint return, $150,000 for a person filing as a head of household, or $100,000 for a single person.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

If two people filed a joint 2021 Maine individual income tax return and their combined federal adjusted income was less than $200,000, each person will receive the $450 payment.

Additional information regarding this payment can be found by visiting the governor's office .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A Vacant School in Maine May Turn Into Affordable Housing Units
Lewiston, ME7 hours ago
Have You Broken Any of These Eight Weird, Bizarre Laws in Maine?
Biddeford, ME8 hours ago
Buoyed by $50 million, Maine Homeowners Assistance Fund accepting applications
Augusta, ME1 day ago
Good News: It Looks Like Maine’s First Costco is Set to Open This Year
Scarborough, ME1 day ago
Maine Cap N’ Stem is growing mushrooms — and growing a business
Portland, ME2 days ago
The Most Peculiar Things People in Maine are Googling Often
Portland, ME3 days ago
This Maine Spot Picked As One Of The Best In the U.S. For Nachos
South Portland, ME1 day ago
Hobby Lobby Interest Discussed as Maine House Republicans Visit Aroostook Centre Mall
Presque Isle, ME1 day ago
Maine’s Most Photographed House Being Renovated and Restored to Its Glory
Kennebunk, ME1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy