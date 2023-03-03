Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
KFOR

Man arrested in Pennsylvania for murder of Oklahoma football player

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR,

5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a third person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured several people and left a beloved football player dead.

Just after midnight on New Year’s Day, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in Midtown.

Investigators say it started as a fight at Sunset Patio Bar, which led to several people being kicked out of the bar.

“The argument between those involved spilled out into the parking lot just north of the business when the gunfire rang out,” said the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officers arrived on scene to find 23-year-old Anthony Thomas, 25-year-old Lamar Johnson, 26-year-old Jason Caruthers, and 20-year-old Evan Richmond injured in the shooting.

Authorities say 22-year-old Daniel Howard was pronounced dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etXF2_0l6dYs3400
Courtesy Fort Hays State University

Howard was a sociology major and student-athlete at Fort Hayes State University in Kansas.

Authorities arrested J’Coal Glover on a complaint of first-degree murder in connection with the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbXCq_0l6dYs3400
JCoal Glover Oklahoma County Detention Center

Authorities also arrested Destiny Adams on a complaint of accessory to murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdIxk_0l6dYs3400
Destiny Adams, Oklahoma County Detention Center

Now, investigators say a third arrest has been made in the case, and this suspect was found halfway across the country.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they identified 27-year-old Khalil Warren as a suspect in the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38OEdS_0l6dYs3400
Khalil Warren Oklahoma City Police

Detectives learned that Warren was likely in another state.

Authorities say he was arrested by U.S. Marshals on March 2 in Pennsylvania on a complaint of first-degree murder.

