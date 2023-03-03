Open in App
Traverse City, MI
WWJ News Radio

Traverse City woman pulled over with cocaine rocks in car charged with possession with intent to deliver: MSP

By Wwj Newsroom,

5 days ago

GARFIELD TWP. (WWJ) -- Bond has been set at $10,000 for a Traverse City woman who allegedly had drugs in her car when she was pulled over last weekend by Michigan State Police.

MSP troopers with the Traverse City Post said they made a traffic stop for "equipment violations" just after 4 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, on Woodward Ave. near Carson St. in Garfield Township.

According to police, after troopers spotted "drug paraphernalia" in the vehicle, they searched the car and found "cocaine rocks" and Suboxone packs inside the vehicle. The drug paraphernalia had residue that later tested positive for cocaine, MSP said.

Suboxone is a narcotic prescription drug that can be used to treat opioid dependence.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Natasha Candice-Marie Glezman, was arrested for possession of narcotics, and was booked in the Grand Traverse County Jail.

She was arranged Thursday in 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on one count Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver less than 25 grams, one count Possession Analogues, and Habitual Offender - Third Notice.

