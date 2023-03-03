Open in App
Ohio County, WV
WTRF- 7News

Former Ohio County Administrator admits to violating West Virginia Ethics Act

By John Lynch,

5 days ago

A former Ohio County Administrator has admitted to violating the West Virginia Governmental Ethics Act.

Greg Stewart, who was also the former Highlands manager, said he directly supervised his sons Eli and Logan Stewart and approved their leave requests which was in violation of the nepotism restrictions in the Ethics Commissions Legislative Rule.

In a document from the West Virginia Ethics Commission Stewart’s two sons were hired to work for the Ohio County Development Authority. One in an office position, the other on a construction crew.

The review board found that Stewart was in violation of the nepotism restrictions by making or participating in his son’s working conditions, including their compensation and supervising them.

It was ruled that Stewart must undergo training on the West Virginia Governmental Ethics Act within 30 days of the entrance of the order and must pay a fine of $7,500 to the West Virginia Ethics Commission within 30 days of the entrance of the order.

