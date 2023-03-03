Open in App
Alabama State
Sports Illustrated

Bryce Young Shares Honest Response to Question About His Size

By Dan Lyons,

5 days ago

The Alabama superstar delivered a confident answer when asked about his height.

Bryce Young is in contention to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The biggest question about the dynamic Alabama quarterback remains his relatively small stature.

While his official measurements from the NFL scouting combine have not been released yet, even those listed on the 2022 Alabama roster—6’0”, 194 pounds—put him on the smaller side for an NFL QB.

The questions don’t bother Young, however. He was asked directly about how his size hasn’t stopped him from succeeding to this point in his career, and he remains confident in his ability to continue to thrive at the pro level.

“I’ve been this size, respectfully, for my whole life. I know who I am, I know what I can do,” Young said. “I think it’s fair, everyone can speculate and ask whatever questions are necessary, but I’m going to continue to control what I can control. I’m going to keep working my hardest to put myself in a good position. And I’m confident in myself. I know what I can do, and I’m just excited to get to the next level.”

His status as the No. 1 pick is in flux, largely because the current owner of that pick, the Bears, may be comfortable moving forward with Justin Fields as their quarterback, raising questions about whether they may take another player at the top of the draft or trade down to a team looking to land a potential franchise quarterback like Young.

Even if his size may not be enough to scare teams away, some positive measurements in Indianapolis may help solidify his draft stock.

