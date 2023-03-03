Open in App
Rosamond, CA
1 person dead following 'violent assault' in Rosamond

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC,

5 days ago
One person is dead after an incident that the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is only describing at this time as a "violent assault."

According to the KCSO, deputies in the Rosamond area responded to a reported shooting around 7:56 p.m. on Thurs, Mar 2. Upon arrival, they found a person inside a home "who appeared to be the victim of a violent assault."

The KCSO said that no further information will be released pending a homicide investigation by detectives. A detailed report will be provided at a later date.

