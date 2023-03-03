Open in App
Variety

Jonathan Majors Confronts Those Terrible ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Reviews: ‘It Doesn’t Change How I See Myself’

By Zack Sharf,

5 days ago

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ” introduced Jonathan Majors into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conquerer, the franchise’s new Thanos-sized villain. While the actor received glowing reviews for his quietly menacing Kang, “Quantumania” itself was widely panned. The film is one of the worst-reviewed Marvel films in history with a 48% on Rotten Tomatoes, which nearly matches the record-low “Eternals” score of 47%. The film’s Metacritic score also stands at a paltry 48. Majors joined IndieWire’s “Screen Talk” podcast this week and confronted “Quantumania’s” low critic scores.

Box Office: 'Creed III' Opens With $5.45 Million in Previews

“It doesn’t change how I see myself, period. It’s all data,” Majors said about bad reviews. “I’m a performance within a story. One thing I will say to my team as we’re leaving a premiere if they’re reading reviews, I’ll say, ‘How’s the movie doing?’ I try to clean my plate and take care of my part. The response is: ‘You’re straight. You’re good. They like you.’ And they tell me about the movie. Sometimes the movie is also on that level, and sometimes [it’s not].”

“It’s just people,” Majors added about film critics. “They have an opinion. You always have an opinion. I’m no fool. I know these are people writing it. These aren’t my Yale professors or my drama teachers. These are people who have kids and they have a perspective, they have a religious upbringing or a lack thereof. They live in this town, or they want to be seen in this way or don’t want to be seen in this way. I look at the aggregate and, ok, 47. But what does that 47 mean when you also got this amount of box office? What do these things mean? It’s information. I am in the know. I won’t play myself. If you are a critic on a level, I probably know you and understand your politics.”

'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' Continues U.K. Box Office Reign, 'Cocaine Bear' Makes Strong Debut

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” screenwriter Jeff Loveness told The Daily Beast after the film opened that critics hating the movie took him by surprise, adding, “I was in a pretty low spot… Those were not good reviews, and I was like, ‘What the …?’”

“I’m really proud of what I wrote for Jonathan [Majors] and Michelle Pfeiffer [scientist Janet Pym],” Loveness said. “I thought that was good stuff, you know? And so I was just despondent, and I was really sad about it.”

Loveness got in better spirits after he decided to attend a public screening of “Quantumania” and got to hear audience members laughing at his jokes. He said, “I’m like, ‘Goddamn! No, [the reviews] are wrong! I’m right! MODOK is great!’ I’m pretty happy with it overall, and I think I learned how to take a punch this week. And now that I learned that it’s not too bad, I can just get on with making things.”

Majors’ MCU arc will continue through “Loki” Season 2 and more until it crescendos with 2025’s “Avenger: The Kang Dynasty.”

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Writer 'Surprised' by Terrible Reviews: 'I Was in a Low Spot' and 'Really Sad About It'

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Goldie Hawn on Her Big Oscars Regret, the Death of the Movie Star and Not Retiring From Acting Just Yet
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Why Nathan Lane Says ‘Pictures From Home’ May Be His Last Broadway Show — And Why He’s Probably Kidding
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy