Rohnert Park man found guilty of East Bay bank robbery spree

By Miabelle Salzano,

5 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — A Rohnert Park resident was convicted Thursday of a string of bank robberies that took place in the East Bay in January 2021, the Northern California District Attorney’s office announced.

William Mulligan, 36, was found guilty of two counts of bank robbery and two counts of attempted bank robbery after a four-day trial.

In Jan. 11, 2021, officials said Mulligan was responsible for a robbery at a Bank of America in Dublin, presented a robbery note to the teller, and walked away with $8,650 in cash.

On Jan. 25, 2021, Mulligan tried to do the same at a Bank of America in Pleasant Hill but the bank teller refused to give him the money. Twenty minutes later, officials said Mulligan entered a Bank of America in Walnut Creek to do the same but the bank teller retreated to the bank's vault room without giving Mulligan any money. Later that day, Mulligan entered a Wells Fargo in Concord, presented the robbery note and obtained $1,160 from the bank teller.

Law enforcement was able to identify Mulligan’s car from surveillance footage at the Dublin and Walnut Creek robberies. It was a white Nissan with a black spoiler, distinctive stickers and no license plates.

On Jan. 28, 2021, Mulligan was stopped while driving said car. Officers said they found a robbery note in his wallet and clothing matching what was worn at all four crime scenes in his house.

A federal grand jury indicted Mulligan in May 2021 charging him with five counts of robbery and attempted bank robbery. He was found guilty on four of the counts.

Mulligan faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count, as well as a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been scheduled yet.

