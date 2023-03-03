Dial signs with CIU softball

Scotland softball’s Sydnee Dial (front center) signed her national letter of intent to continue her softball career at Columbia International University Friday morning, during a ceremony at Scotland High School, surrounded by her family and Scotland coaches and administrators. Photo| Brandon Hodge/ The Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — Scotland softball’s Sydnee Dial signed her national letter of intent to continue her softball career at Columbia International University Friday morning, during a ceremony at Scotland High School.

Dial, who’s primarily a pitcher for the Lady Scots, is in her senior year and has had a 1.87 ERA throughout her last two seasons. Dial was also an all-Sandhills Athletic Conference team selection during her sophomore season.

Despite an elbow issue that sidelined Dial for over half of last season, Scotland softball head coach Adam Romaine said that she has continued to grind and prove herself on the softball field.

“Sydnee came in with a lot of talent her freshman year, when we knew she was pitching,” Romaine said. “She came in behind a junior that was gonna be pitching in front of her but, of course, her freshman year, we lost that year to COVID. But, now her sophomore year, she knew she was gonna be behind a senior (and) was gonna share time, if any. But, the good thing that worked out for Sydnee, and unfortunately for our senior, was our senior went out in the middle of the second game with an elbow issue, and Sydnee ended up stepping up and finishing the rest of the year out for us on the bump…and pitched phenomenal; second place finish in the conference that year.”

And, then, last year, unfortunately for her, she was the one with the elbow issue (during a) scrimmage game right before the season started; she was out six weeks. Reversed the table there, we had a freshman step in her place, but she worked hard, she did what the doctor said to do, she worked with therapy, and she worked her way back and actually helped us finish out the season last year strong.”

Dial’s work on the high school softball field isn’t over yet though, with the 2023 season having started on March 1 against Western Harnett High School, and Dial getting the start on the mound, allowing just four hits in five innings, while striking out six batters.

But, she said she was able to make a dream a reality by signing to play college softball.

“Since I was a kid, my dream was always to play college ball,” Dial said. “It started at optimist ball park and it’s just grown from there. I’ve always worked hard and got to where I wanted to be. This is just a dream come true.”

When asked what led to her decision into choosing CIU, Dial said the fact that it’s a Christian school was one of the biggest reasons why.

“I’ll be surrounded with positive influences and that was something that I really liked about it,” she said. “I really liked the softball environment, I really love the coach, and the school, as well.”

CIU softball is currently in the middle of their 2023 season and is 8-8 on the year, and 3-1 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference, notable for being the same conference that St. Andrews University is in.