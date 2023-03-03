MRC, James Wan’s Atomic Monster & 3 Arts In Deal To Develop Pornsak Pichetshote’s Noir Graphic Novel ‘The Good Asian’ Into Series

EXCLUSIVE : MRC has made a deal to develop Pornsak Pichetshote ’s Eisner Award-winning graphic novel bestseller The Good Asian into a series. James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett are producing for Atomic Monster . Will Rowbotham and Luke Maxwell are producing for 3 Arts.

The Good Asian follows Edison Hark, a skilled but complicated Chinese-American detective, on the trail of a killer in 1936 Chinatown. The series adaptation is a Chinatown noir following the first generation of Americans to come of age under an immigration ban, the Chinese, as they rise against a system of violence, oppression and corruption in their community to build a better future.

Pitchetshote’s previous graphic novel, Infidel , sold to TriStar as a feature with Sugar23 producing. The author most recently was part of the writers room for the upcoming Green Lantern series for HBO Max. Before becoming a TV writer, Thai-American Pitchetshote was a rising star editor at DC’s Vertigo imprint, where he worked on such comics as Sandman and Swamp Thing . He left Vertigo to become an executive in DC Entertainment’s media team, where he started and oversaw DC TV’s department, helping spearhead Arrow, The Flash, Gotham, iZombie and Constantine .

Pornsak is repped by APA, 3 Arts and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

