Open in App
Franklin County, MO
See more from this location?
FOX 2

‘Homemade explosive’ removed from Franklin County home

By Joey Schneider,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAwCf_0l6dSOMi00

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – One man cleaning a Franklin County home earlier this week found a “homemade explosive” device, prompting a high-profile investigation.

The device was promptly removed from the home before a regional bomb squad responded, secured the device and destroyed it.

Authorities were first informed of the device around 10:45 p.m. Monday. Franklin County detectives responded to the device near the intersection of East Springfield Road and Hwy 185. The man who reportedly found the device brought it to that area, just blocks away from the home.

Trending: Janae Edmondson’s parents thankful for STL support after tragedy

Shortly after deputies checked out the device, they believed it to be a pipe bomb. They set up a safety perimeter and notified detectives with the St. Louis County Regional Bomb and Arson Unit.

Detectives eventually confirmed the device was a “homemade bomb.” The bomb squad secured the device by utilizing specialized tools to minimize danger to law enforcement and public. The bomb squad then moved it to a different area for proper destruction.

No injuries were reported from the situation. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office have not yet announced any suspect details or possible charges in this case.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspected Schnucks shooter appeared to be targeting suburbs
Saint Peters, MO5 hours ago
St. Louis police seek person of interest in Mt. Pleasant homicide
Saint Louis, MO9 hours ago
Can you ID this man? Police look for person of interest in south St. Louis murder
Saint Louis, MO2 hours ago
Man charged in Soulard gas station murder
Saint Louis, MO7 hours ago
Driver fatally shot by passenger in drive-thru line
Desloge, MO8 hours ago
2 men wanted for homicide at Arlington Grove Apartments in Wells Goodfellow
Saint Louis, MO10 hours ago
St. Peters police identify alleged Schnucks parking lot shooter
Saint Peters, MO1 day ago
Police: 61-year-old killed in hit-and-run collision in Ferguson
Ferguson, MO4 hours ago
Negligent driver sentenced for 2020 death of urgent care worker
Ballwin, MO1 day ago
Crews responding to house fire in north St. Louis City
Saint Louis, MO16 hours ago
Homicide detectives investigate north St. Louis shooting
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Piedmont man charged with felonies for fleeing from Arnold-area crash
Piedmont, MO2 days ago
St. Louis man arrested for suspicion of DWI following traffic stop in Eureka
Eureka, MO1 day ago
Man pleads guilty in crash that killed Ballwin urgent care worker
Ballwin, MO1 day ago
Shooting Brings Charges For Dittmer Man
Desloge, MO2 days ago
Police identify wheelchair-bound man killed in crash on New Halls Ferry
Florissant, MO2 days ago
Business owners call for extra patrol and lighting to combat crime in Soulard
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Man dies in house fire in East St. Louis
East Saint Louis, IL1 day ago
Detectives seek connection between Schnucks parking lot shooting, other crimes
Saint Peters, MO2 days ago
Fire destroys Columbia, Ill. home of Weber car dealer
Columbia, IL2 days ago
St. Louis judge slams prosecutors for conduct leading up to double homicide plea
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Armory adds security cameras, fence to east parking lot in light of break-ins
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Vehicle wanted in connection to fatal Florissant bicycle collision
Florissant, MO2 days ago
Trooper finds a body on an East St. Louis street
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Missouri and Illinois among states with most stolen vehicles
Saint Louis, MO8 hours ago
School Bomb Threat Investigation
Potosi, MO3 days ago
Potosi Man Facing Charges
Potosi, MO3 days ago
St. Francois County Tuesday Crash
Farmington, MO1 day ago
Caught on camera: Rapid gunfire leaves wake of destruction in Soulard
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy