Do Dairy and Other Foods Impact Arthritis?

While foods do not cause arthritis, in some cases, foods impact arthritis by alleviating or exacerbating inflammation and discomfort. See what the experts at Harvard Health have to say.

Question: Does the lactose in dairy products cause pain and stiffness in the joints of people with arthritis?

Answer: There are more than 100 types of arthritis and for most there is no known dietary connection, including any link to lactose in dairy products. However, diet can play an important role for a few forms of arthritis:

Gout

Attacks of gout can be triggered in susceptible people by alcoholic beverages and foods rich in purines (a common protein contained in DNA). Examples of foods with a high purine content include sardines, liver, and other organ meats. Gout appears to be more common among people who are overweight and those who consume a lot of meat, seafood and high fructose corn syrup. Even among people with gout, though, the effect of food choices is usually small.

Osteoarthritis

The risk of osteoarthritis is higher among overweight people and loss of excess weight is routinely recommended for people with this type of joint disease. In addition, some studies report an association between a diet low in vitamin D and a higher risk of osteoarthritis. However, increasing vitamin D intake does not improve symptoms or progression of the condition, nor is it clear that low vitamin D actually causes or contributes to the development of osteoarthritis.

Osteoporosis

This common condition is marked by low bone density and a tendency to break bones easily; once a bone breaks in the wrist, hip or spine (the most common sites for an osteoporotic fracture), osteoarthritis may eventually develop. A lifelong diet sufficient in calcium and vitamin D (including dairy products) can help prevent osteoporosis, though medications are more effective than diet alone when bone density is particularly low.

Celiac disease

People with this condition have stimulation of their immune systems as a reaction to gluten, a common component of grains in the diet; the activated immune system may, in turn, attack the lining of the intestine, the skin (causing a rash), and the joints, causing joint pain or arthritis, among other problems. Most symptoms can be reversed by a diet that eliminates gluten. Although dairy products with additives may contain a significant amount of gluten, it is not lactose that causes problems for people with celiac disease.’

Other than these specific conditions, the role of diet is not considered by most experts to be important in the management of the common forms of arthritis. Increasing certain foods or eliminating others has demonstrated no consistent benefit for most people with arthritis sufferers.

That said, the potential connection between diet and joint disease is an area of intense interest. Ongoing research could reveal previously unrecognized dietary factors that affect joint health. Until then, there is no evidence-based recommendation that people with arthritis avoid foods containing lactose.

Robert H. Shmerling, M.D., is a senior faculty editor at Harvard Health Publishing and corresponding member of the faculty of medicine at Harvard Medical School. For additional consumer health information, please visit www.health.harvard.edu.

©2023 Harvard University. For terms of use, please see https://www.health.harvard.edu/terms-of-use . Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Want more articles about food and health? Check this one out! Shopping Strategies Can Help You Eat More Fruits and Vegetables.

The post Do Dairy and Other Foods Impact Arthritis? appeared first on Seniors Guide .