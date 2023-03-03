Toledo Christian girls basketball looking to take the next step in regional final

This is familiar ground for the Toledo Christian girls basketball team.

Playing in its fourth straight Division IV regional and fifth overall, ninth-ranked Toledo Christian (21-4) rolled to a 50-36 victory on Wednesday over seventh-ranked Convoy Crestview at Elida. Crestview had beaten the Eagles in the 2021 regional semifinals.

Toledo Christian will play Columbus Grove (18-8) in Saturday's 1 p.m. regional final at Elida.

This advancement has at least matched the Eagles' deepest tournament run after having lost to eventual D-IV state runner-up New Knoxville, 49-43, last March.

Ninth-year Eagles coach Tim Wensink hopes his veteran group is ready to take that next step and get to Dayton for the state tournament that begins Thursday.

The Eagles returned their top six players from a year ago and are led by two of Ohio's top D-IV players in 5-8 guard Kendall Braden (22.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists) and 6-0 forward Mackenzie Royal-Davis (14.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 blocked shots, both juniors who earned All-Ohio second team honors last season. Each was named first team all-district for the second straight season.

“My concern is that Columbus Grove is just tough,” coach Wensink said. “They're going to be physical, and they're always going to have a grit to them. If we can match that, we should win that game.”

Wensink senses no potential complacency in his team.

“Not with this team,” he said. “In years past I would have been worried. But this group knows better. We played Columbus Grove last year, and they gave us everything they could. They literally left it all on the floor.

“Right now we have the mentality to refuse to lose. Lakota gave us a battle in the district final, and we battled through some adversity with one of our star players [Royal-Davis] being out. Convoy Crestview beat us two years ago, and it was good to get over that and get a victory. Now it's just four quarters, and Columbus Grove is in the way.”

Toledo Christian's other starters are seniors Kaylona Butler (5-6 G, 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds), Jordan Rosales (5-5 G, 9.2 points) and Macey Wensink (5-6 G), with 5-9 junior Ava Neitzke providing a strong inside presence off the bench.

Columbus Grove's top player is 5-7 sophomore guard Lauryn Auchmuty (17.2 points, 6.1 rebounds).

Toledo Christian is nothing if not battle tested. Its nonleague schedule included six teams that this year reached regionals: Division I teams Springfield, Magnificat, and Dublin Coffman; Division III teams Ottawa-Glandorf and Margaretta; and top-ranked, unbeaten D-IV power New Madison Tri-Village.

“That was a roller-coaster of just competing,” Wenisnk said. “That prepared us for what we're doing right now.”