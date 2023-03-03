Open in App
Cher Sparkles in Bob Mackie Jacket & Glossy Platform Boots at Carol Burnett’s 90th Birthday Celebration

By Amina Ayoud,

5 days ago
Cher attended NBC’s “Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love” birthday special at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot yesterday in Los Angeles. Friends and stars come together to celebrate Burnett’s 90th birthday and pay tribute to her illustrious career.

For the celebratory occasion, Cher wore a cropped black jacket featuring a lighting-shaped neckline, the style lined with rows upon rows of shiny black studs. The jacket was from Bob Mackie, who was also in attendance at the birthday celebration. Mackie and Cher have a lengthy history together. The designer styled the performer on many occasions throughout her illustrious career.

On bottom, Cher was clad in high-waisted loose-fitting black and white houndstooth trousers with flecks of glitter dispersed throughout the style.

On the accessories front, the “Burlesque” actress opted for silver rings and dangling earrings encrusted with dazzling diamonds and stones. Cher’s hair, which was a platinum blond, was worn in loose curls in a flattering face-framing style.

Although it was hard to see over the eclipsing hem of her printed pants, Cher sported black platform heels to elevate her silhouette. The pair were made of patent leather, hence the appealing high-shine appearance.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles , and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry.

PHOTOS : See all the celebrity attendees at Carol Burnett’s 90th birthday special.

