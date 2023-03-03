Open in App
Athens, GA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Georgia's Carter will try to protect draft status at pro day

By CHARLES ODUM,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubpLT_0l6dRpim00

Jalen Carter's next step in his attempts to preserve his status as a top prospect in next month's NFL draft will be Georgia's pro day on March 15, where he is expected to participate in workouts in front of coaches and general managers.

Carter, a defensive tackle who played a big role in the Bulldogs' back-to-back national championships, has been widely projected as one of the top picks in the April 27 NFL draft. His draft outlook was potentially clouded by misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving in relation to the Jan. 15 crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and a Georgia recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy.

Police allege in an arrest warrant that Carter was racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by LeCroy at the time of the crash. Willock was a passenger in the SUV LeCroy was driving.

Police determined LeCroy’s Expedition was traveling at about 104 mph (167 kph) shortly before the crash. The arrest warrant says LeCroy’s blood-alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. The legal limit in Georgia is .08.

The crash occurred just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony.

Carter tweeted a statement on Wednesday, saying he expects to be “fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.”

He is scheduled for arraignment in municipal court in Athens on April 18 after posting a $4,000 bond on the charges late Wednesday night. He then returned to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis for interviews with teams and measurements.

As he planned even before the legal problems, Carter only observed workouts at the combine.

Carter is not the only Georgia player facing charges of racing on public roads. Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, the team's second-leading tackler in 2022, was arrested on Feb. 22 on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing. Dumas-Johnson is scheduled for arraignment on April 17.

Also, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested in Dallas on Jan. 29 and charged with public intoxication.

“It was a mistake,” Bennett said Friday at the combine. “Everybody’s aware of it, I know why they can’t happen. I talked to my the coaches about it, I apologized to my family because that’s who I felt worse about. I felt like I let them down.”

Bennett described the recent legal problems by Georgia players as “individual mistakes."

"They’re responsible for them, it’s not the culture,” Bennett said.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart told ESPN on Friday also said the arrests do not reflect a culture problem at Georgia.

“Absolutely not. I would say we’re far from it,” Smart said. “When you talk to people outside our program that come into it, they talk about what a great culture we do have -- and we do an incredible job. Because I’ve got a lot of outside entities that come into our program and pour into these young men.

“Do we have perfect young men and women and players? Not necessarily. But I promise you this, that’s the intent: for us to grow these guys and get them better. And I feel really good about the culture within our program.”

Smart said University of Georgia campus police and Athens-Clarke County Police had officers talk to Georgia players last summer about the dangers of street racing.

___

AP Sports Writer Michael Marot in Indianapolis contributed to this report.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL reinstates Jaguars WR Ridley after gambling suspension
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Ravens hire Smith, Lewis as assistant coaches
Baltimore, MD4 hours ago
Hawks edge Wizards 122-120 despite Porzingis' 43 points
Atlanta, GA3 hours ago
Oklahoma State beats Oklahoma 57-49 in Big 12 tourney opener
Norman, OK1 hour ago
2 convicted in torture-murder of 10-year-old California boy
Lancaster, CA1 day ago
President Biden and the prime ministers of the U.K. and Australia will meet in San Diego Monday
San Diego, CA2 hours ago
Padres notes: Wil Myers gets warm reception; Juan Soto aims for Friday departure; Joe Musgrove's toe milestone
San Diego, CA6 hours ago
All-Star Pérez with different pitch, sings Venezuelan anthem
Houston, TX3 hours ago
Booker, Ross help Suns rout Thunder after Durant injured
Phoenix, AZ1 hour ago
Wild beat Jets 4-2, move into tie with Stars atop Central
Saint Paul, MN2 hours ago
Mavs' Doncic confounded by thigh injury after early exit
Dallas, TX28 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy