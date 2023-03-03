Open in App
Walterboro, SC
See more from this location?
WCBD Count on 2

SLED Chief Mark Keel speaks after Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison

By Tim Renaud,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FOSHY_0l6dQ5bk00

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Mark Keel, chief of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), delivered rare remarks Friday afternoon just moments after disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was given a double life sentence for the murders of his wife and youngest son.

“Alex Murdaugh has now been rightfully found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and Paul. He was found guilty because he was guilty. And as one of the witnesses said, Paul was a little detective,” said Chief Keel.

The longtime SLED chief gave notice to those who have assisted Alex Murdaugh in his various crimes saying justice will be sought.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wIyx5_0l6dQ5bk00
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his sentencing at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Friday, March 3, 2023 after he was found guilty on all four counts. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool

Keel went on to thank Attorney General Alan Wilson and his team of prosecutors and investigators and forensic agents from SLED – all of whom he remarked did a “fantastic job” in the double murder trial.

“The agents and prosecutors who worked this case sacrificed countless moments from their own families to ensure that a person responsible for the murders of Maggie and Paul was fairly tried and brought to justice.”

Margaret and Paul Murdaugh were found shot to death near dog kennels at the family’s Colleton County property on the night of June 7, 2021 . Alex Murdaugh was indicted for the crimes more than a year after the murders.

He was found guilty after weeks of witness testimony and sentenced to life in sentence for each murder count.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
SC man had enough fentanyl in home 'to cause the overdose of thousands' of people, solicitor says
Gaston, SC14 hours ago
South Carolina woman arrested after allegedly taking an abortion pill
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Longtime South Carolina activist Kevin Alexander Gray dies
Columbia, SC7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A roll call of pain and suffering: Remembering the alleged victims of Alex Murdaugh
Columbia, SC14 hours ago
Women killed in Orangeburg County, deputies searching for suspects
Santee, SC7 hours ago
Tips, investigation lead to arrest of Beaufort Co. man
Hilton Head Island, SC1 day ago
South Carolina: Seacoast Church Dream Center student ministry leader accused of assaulting 10 young girls
North Charleston, SC2 days ago
South Carolina tree-trimmer dies from electrical shock
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Sheriff requests cease & desist against gun range after vehicle struck by bullet
Yemassee, SC1 day ago
Buster Murdaugh files police report after being followed, photographed in Hilton Head home
Hilton Head Island, SC2 days ago
FBI investigating suspicious death of woman on South Carolina-based Carnival Sunshine
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Man ID’d in deadly shooting at N. Charleston shopping center
North Charleston, SC1 day ago
Body found in Hardeeville identified as missing Columbia woman
Hardeeville, SC1 day ago
Charleston man dead after shooting, chase with North Carolina deputies, sheriff’s office says
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
Judge denies request from Russell Laffitte for new trial in fraud case
Charleston, SC2 days ago
FBI investigates woman's death aboard Carnival cruise ship once it returned to Charleston port
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Leaders discuss preserving historic buildings in West Ashley
Charleston, SC6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy