SLED Chief Mark Keel speaks after Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison
By Tim Renaud,
5 days ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Mark Keel, chief of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), delivered rare remarks Friday afternoon just moments after disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was given a double life sentence for the murders of his wife and youngest son.
“Alex Murdaugh has now been rightfully found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and Paul. He was found guilty because he was guilty. And as one of the witnesses said, Paul was a little detective,” said Chief Keel.
The longtime SLED chief gave notice to those who have assisted Alex Murdaugh in his various crimes saying justice will be sought.
Keel went on to thank Attorney General Alan Wilson and his team of prosecutors and investigators and forensic agents from SLED – all of whom he remarked did a “fantastic job” in the double murder trial.
“The agents and prosecutors who worked this case sacrificed countless moments from their own families to ensure that a person responsible for the murders of Maggie and Paul was fairly tried and brought to justice.”
