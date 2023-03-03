Open in App
Alexandria, VA
See more from this location?
DC News Now

Alexandria Police Department to start issuing body worn cameras to officers

By Brian Farrell,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4POgWJ_0l6dPRf200

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The City of Alexandria said the police department will begin adding body worn cameras (BWCs) to officers uniforms beginning in April.

The goal, in part, is to create more transparency and accountability in the interactions that members of the Alexandria Police Department have with people. The city said that cameras will be added on a rolling basis. APD wants to make sure that every sworn officer has a BWC issued as part of their uniforms within a year.

Alexandria nonprofit ‘ALIVE!’ prepares for end to COVID-era SNAP benefits

The city said that officers would be encouraged to use their BWCs for most interactions they have with people, noting that there may times when it would be in the best interest of someone not to record a conversation. Usage, as well as many other things, were to be addressed in the policy for body worn cameras.

As of March 3, the city expected the draft of the policy would be out soon. Alexandria said it would be available online and as a form so that the public could review it and provide feedback.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Bladensburg police partners with outside agencies to curb regional crime trend
Bladensburg, MD10 hours ago
Officers who shot, killed man in Tysons Corner identified
Tysons, VA1 day ago
Accused drunk driver indicted in deadly crash in Montgomery County
Germantown, MD9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Accused carjacker, burglar escapes from custody at DC hospital
Washington, DC1 day ago
DC police sergeant charged with murder in man’s shooting death
Washington, DC1 day ago
Shelter-in-place order at 5 schools lifted after 2 men shot in Montgomery County
Montgomery Village, MD1 day ago
Man faces up to 30 years after conviction for 2021 killing in Montgomery County
Boyds, MD2 hours ago
Officers, man killed identified in Frederick shooting
Frederick, MD1 day ago
One dead, two injured after shooting in Southeast DC
Washington, DC9 hours ago
Capitol Police arrests protesters during rally
Washington, DC5 hours ago
Parking Pileup: One injured after car pushed under car in DC
Washington, DC1 day ago
2 women dead, driver injured after Saturday single-vehicle crash
Rockville, MD1 day ago
Man found shot, dead inside car in Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD2 days ago
Crews begin clean up on tanker explosion in Frederick on Route 15
Frederick, MD2 hours ago
15-year-old boy shot on 37th Street in Northeast DC
Washington, DC2 days ago
Driver killed in Frederick crash worked for CLI Transport, hauled fuel for Sheetz
Frederick, MD2 days ago
Loudoun Co. parents share concerns about fentanyl, vaping in schools
Purcellville, VA22 hours ago
High school student dead, one taken to hospital after crash in Prince George’s County
Upper Marlboro, MD1 day ago
DC AG warns of deceptive fees at restaurants
Washington, DC12 hours ago
The best Irish Pubs in the DMV
Washington, DC9 hours ago
House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie Taylor Greene
Washington, DC4 hours ago
US Senate votes to block DC’s revised criminal code
Washington, DC51 minutes ago
Aguilar: ‘Communication could’ve been better’ from White House on DC crime bill
Washington, DC8 hours ago
International Women’s Day showcases women making a difference in their communities
Washington, DC3 hours ago
Pres. Biden won’t stop DC Criminal Code override
Washington, DC6 hours ago
Celebrate Women’s History Month with woman-owned small businesses
Washington, DC11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy