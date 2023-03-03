Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
Parade and Bockfest Hall activities canceled Friday due to weather

By Christian LeDuc,

5 days ago
Goats, monks and Bock Beer enthusiasts will not be taking to the streets Friday night for the annual parade. Bockfest events scheduled for Friday, including the parade and events at Bock Hall, have been canceled because of the weather.

Unfortunately, the Bockfest ritual sacrifice only sort of worked. Last week, hardcore fans got together for the annual " Precipitation Retaliation Happy Hour " where they burnt a snowman to ward off bad weather. Although it isn't snowing, Friday's washout along with the looming threat of severe weather put a stop to most of the fun.

The parade was supposed to be the official kick-off of the weekend's events. It was supposed to start at Arnold's Bar and Grill on East 8th Street and moves north through Over-the-Rhine and ends in time for opening ceremonies at Bockfest Hall, which is at Findlay Playground.

The good news: All other activities at participating bars Friday as well as all activities on Saturday and Sunday at Bockfest will proceed as scheduled, festival organizers said in a press release.

The annual celebration of beer, Cincinnati's German heritage and the coming of spring features tours, tastings and events all weekend. Tradition says monks brewed bock beer during Lent so they could get nutrients while fasting.

Cincinnati's Bockfest tradition dates back to a group of business owners on Main Street and a brewery looking for an event to launch its bock beer.

Bockfest events kick off with a ritual sacrifice and an early Sausage Queen pageant
Bockfest 2019: See how Cincinnati's bawdy beer fest began
Bockfest 2017: Breaking down the beer, the goats and all the fun

