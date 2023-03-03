DBusiness Daily Update: Michigan Launches Campaign to Promote Careers in State’s EV Sector, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message.

Michigan Launches Campaign to Promote Careers in State’s EV Sector

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. is teaming with the state’s auto industry and universities to launch a campaign to promote careers and recruit talent to fill jobs in the Great Lakes State’s expanding electric vehicle (EV) and transportation mobility sector.

The EV and mobility campaign is one phase of an overall $34 million talent attraction and retention strategy the MEDC is introducing in 2023 to help in-state businesses struggling to fill key in-demand and high-growth jobs with the goal of growing the workforce population long term.

The campaign will start with a heavy focus on in-state retention and recruitment. It also will target some key out-of-state markets before transitioning to a national campaign. The $34 million comes from $115.6 million that was allocated to the MEDC in a bipartisan vote last year by the Michigan Legislature for business attraction, community revitalization, and entrepreneurship programs.

The campaign’s corporate partners include:

BorgWarner

Bosch

Dana Inc.

Denso

Ford Motor Co.

Gentex Corp.

General Motors Co.

LG Energy Solution

Magna

Mahle

Nexteer

Our Next Energy

Shape Corp.

Toyota

ZF

Colleges participating include:

University of Michigan

Michigan State University

Michigan Technological University

Last year, the state attracted more than $14 billion in electric vehicle and battery investments while developing programs to train and employ the next generation of talent in the EV/mobility sector. At the same time, Michigan has more than 3,000 jobs available this year in the EV and mobility sector for emerging and skilled workers that employers say are critical to fill now for current and future success.

“Starting today, we’re asking Michiganders and all non-Michigander job-seekers to let MEDC’s Talent Action Team help match you with Michigan EV and mobility careers and training,” says Kerry Ebersole Singh, executive vice president and chief talent solutions and engagement officer at MEDC. “Our goal is to help fill EV-related jobs and also train thousands of workers in the first year by delivering professional development programs where people improve their skills and competencies that align with in-demand roles.”

For more information, visit here .

Roseville’s SMTAutomation Set to Expand, Add 60 Jobs

SMTAutomation, a provider of automation equipment and machining services in Roseville, is planning to expand its operations in Bruce Township with $300,000 in support from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $7.2 million and create 60 well-paying jobs. Michigan was chosen for the project over a competing site in Washington.

SMTAutomation specializes in the design, production, and installation of a wide range of equipment for assembled process automation and provides services including CNC machining, laser cutting, and more. Current clients include OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers including General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co., Magna, and others. The company currently has 57 full-time employees and 30 contract employees.

The company recently has been awarded a large hydroponics project from a Washington-based client that is in the prototype phase and plans to construct a new facility in Bruce Township that will house assembly and office space.

“We appreciate the support of the Michigan Strategic Fund, the Michigan Economic Development Corp., and Bruce Township as we continue to provide jobs and support the local community with this investment,” says Elena Morales, finance manager for SMTAutomation. “We are working toward obtaining our IOS9001 certification, which will allow us to increase our capabilities and look forward to being the employer and customer of choice.”

Co-founders of Goldfish Swim School Open Second Franchise Location

Troy-based Goldfish Swim School recently opened its newest school at 6335 Orchard Lake Road, in West Bloomfield Township.

The new school is owned and operated by Goldfish Swim School co-founders Jenny McCuiston and Chris McCuiston, and Andrew McCuiston, president of Goldfish Swim School Franchising.

This will be the second franchise location owned by the co-founders after opening the very first Goldfish Swim School in Birmingham in 2006. Mark Biebuyck is the vice president of operations and will be running the school with the help of Gabby Rosely, who will be serving as the general manager of the new school. Alisha Anderson will be assistant general manager.

“We are thrilled to open our second franchise location as the founders of Goldfish Swim School as we are looking forward to creating a space for families in the community to learn and grow together as we build relationships, and are looking forward to the opportunity to gain new perspectives within the business,” says Chris McCuiston, co-founder and CEO of Goldfish Swim School. “As both the franchisor and franchisee of the brand, we see the business from both sides as we go through the different experiences. This perspective helps us make better decisions for the franchise system for long-term growth as we plan to continue to expand.”

Now there are more than 140 locations across the United States and Canada and more than 150 in development.

For more information, visit here .

Rebel Nell Partners with Muralist lady Pink to Honor International Women’s Day

Detroit jewelry social enterprise Rebel Nell is collaborating with mural artist Lady Pink on a limited-edition collection of jewelry and accessories featuring material from one of her works.

The mural created is a mandala — a symbol of transformation — that captures both the beauty of being a woman and the difficult choices they face every day. The Lady Pink Collaboration will feature a blend of modern pieces. Signature Rebel Nell pieces, including Ethel Necklaces, Bottle Stoppers, Carl Bracelets, Diana earrings, a scarf with a full mural print, and more, are included in the collection.

“Working with Lady Pink, an icon in the street art community who has always been a fierce advocate for women’s equality, is an honor; her work is a powerful and feminine symbol of what it means to be a woman,” says Amy Peterson, co-founder and CEO of Rebel Nell. “Her work perfectly represents everything Rebel Nell embodies.”

The Lady Pink Collaboration is available at RebelNell.com and Rebel Nell’s three retail locations: downtown Detroit (1314 Holden St.), Parker’s Alley at the Shinola Hotel, and select Rebel Nell retailers.

Dykema in Detroit Hosts Webinar on Proposed FTC Rule Banning Most Non-Competes

The Dykema law firm in Detroit will host a webinar from 1-2 p.m. on March 21 to review a proposed FTC rule banning most non-compete agreements.

The proposed rule is far reaching, prohibiting non-compete agreements between employers and workers, including employees, independent contractors, and even volunteers. It bans express non-compete clauses as well as agreements deemed de facto non-compete clauses, such as broad nondisclosure, non-solicitation agreements, and agreements to repay training costs, where those agreements have the effect of precluding workers from working for other employers in the same field.

It also requires businesses to rescind existing non-competes covered by the rule. And it provides for only limited exceptions for certain non-compete agreements between buyers of a business and sellers holding at least a 25 percent ownership interest.

The public comment period for this rule currently runs through March 20 and thus the timing and content of any final rule is not yet known. This proposed rule reflects the federal government’s focus on promoting competition in labor markets, including recent FTC consent decrees with three companies and two individuals in two enforcement actions, alleging non-compete restrictions on a wide range of workers amounted to unfair competition.

The Dykema webinar will feature James Hermon and Elizabeth Voss of the firm’s Labor and Employment Group and Howard Iwrey and Cody Rockey of its Antitrust and Trade Regulation Group for an analysis of the proposed rule and the legal and policy headwinds that lie ahead. They also will explore how businesses can prepare for a final rule banning non-competes, while continuing to protect their trade secrets and other proprietary information as well as their investments in their workforce.

To register, visit here .

Families Against Narcotics Launch Hope and Healing Initiative

Families Against Narcotics (FAN), a Clinton Township-based nonprofit, is teaming with Ascension Providence Hospital to launch an initiative designed to bring hope to patients who are struggling with a substance use disorder and want to find recovery.

FAN’s Hope and Healing program — an offshoot of its flagship Hope Not Handcuffs program — is being implemented at Ascension Providence’s Southfield and Novi campuses. It will allow patients at those locations who are battling a drug or alcohol addiction to utilize the recovery resources that FAN provides. If a patient wants help for their substance use disorder, the hospital will contact FAN’s call center and a representative will talk to the patient, provide support, and assist them with getting placed into treatment.

Hope and Healing provides trained and certified peer recovery coaches for the individuals who participate in the program, as well as family recovery coaches for family members or loved ones. The goal is to help everyone who has been affected by the disease of addiction find recovery.

“The Opioid Use Disorder program at Providence Hospitals was developed by a multidisciplinary team with the goal of connecting more opioid use disorder patients with treatment,” says Jennifer Carpenter, the director of emergency services and the Clinical Decision Unit for Ascension Providence Hospital’s Southfield and Novi campuses.

“The foundation of our program is education around the use of non-stigmatizing language and strategies for our team to be part of the change. Our partnership with Hope and Healing is at the core of our mission. This program allows us to get patients with opioid use disorder off to a safe and solid start with medication-assisted treatment in the emergency department and a ‘warm handoff’ to ongoing support and treatment through Hope and Healing.”

Common Ground Expands Behavioral Health Urgent Care to Include Young People

In the wake of the recent campus shooting at Michigan State University and amid ongoing stressors for teens from school shootings to social media, Common Ground announced the expansion of its Behavioral Health Urgent Care to serve young people ages 12 and older.

Behavioral Health Urgent Care is a virtual visit platform for those who need immediate emotional or psychiatric support from a licensed health care provider.The $1 million program, expected to serve 15,000 people a year, launched last spring for adults. Now, it will also meet the needs of 12 to 17 year olds experiencing anxiety, depression, panic, grief, mood swings, and suicidal thoughts more quickly, so patients don’t have to wait days or weeks to be seen by a therapist or psychiatrist.

“It’s an unfortunate reality, but the world we live in — with the stresses and anxieties of school shootings, social media, bullying, and more — makes young people ages 12-17 a vulnerable population that deserves our attention and help,” says Heather Rae, president and CEO of Common Ground. “A teenager can reach out to Behavioral Urgent Care through our website or by phone and talk one-on-one with our dedicated professionals in a virtual setting that’s comfortable and familiar to most young people.”

Patients of all ages can start by visiting commongroundhelps.org or calling 248-983-5454.

