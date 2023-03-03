Open in App
Dearborn, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Carhartt in Dearborn Debuts Resale Program

By Jake Bekemeyer,

5 days ago
Carhartt’s new resale program is designed to keep clothing out of landfills and in use. // Courtesy of Carhartt

Dearborn’s Carhartt, the premium workwear brand, has partnered with Trove to launch Carhartt Reworked, a resale program dedicated to extending the life of Carhartt products and reducing clothing waste.

The new Carhartt Reworked program is believed to be the first branded resale site in the workwear industry. The goal is to extend the life of the company’s durable gear and reduce clothing waste.

With the experience that Trove has as a market leader in branded resale, Carhartt Reworked does just what the name suggests — reworks previously worn or slightly imperfect gear that isn’t done working and gets it passed along to people who can put it to good use. The program is built on product that is submitted through consumer trade-in and customer returns or imperfect inventory.

The program will accept trade-in of select Carhartt products that meet the requirements. All accepted products must meet condition standards, must be less than 10 years old, and are required to have had an original MSRP cost of $50 or more.

The product categories include outerwear, shirt jacs, bibs and overalls, hoodies, sweatshirts, and pants. For those who bring eligible gear to participating Carhartt stores, the customer can exchange their gear for a digital gift card, which can be used on reworked.carhartt.com , Carhartt.com , or at any Carhartt Company Store. Any gear not eligible for trade in will be properly recycled or donated to keep fabric out of landfills.

Depending on the garment’s condition, the product will either be immediately available for resale, cleaned, repaired, and reassessed or be removed from circulation and recycled.

“With the help of Trove’s expertise in circular business and recommerce, we’re able to keep Carhartt products in use longer (and) out of landfills,” says Gretchen R. Valade, director of sustainability at Carhartt.

Reworked products will be available for purchase online and participating Carhartt retail stores will accept in-store trade-ins. The trade in program will pilot in six stores across the U.S. before expanding to all Carhartt retail locations in 2023. As the program evolves, trade-ins will be available via online mail-in.

“Carhartt is known for its high-quality fabric and stringent durability standards, meant to stand the test of time, which is why it feels natural to create a system to extend the life of such hardworking gear,” says Gayle Tait, CEO of Trove.

Trove’s Recommerce Operating System can process millions of items for Carhartt and offers end-to-end item intelligence to deliver sustainable growth at scale.

