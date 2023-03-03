Open in App
Troy, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Flagstar Bank in Troy Looking for Fintech Startups for MortgageTech Accelerator

By Tim Keenan,

5 days ago
Flagstar Bank in Troy is looking for fintech startup for its fourth MortgageTech Accelerator program. // Stock Photo

Flagstar Bank in Troy is looking for fintech startups engaged in developing innovative solutions for the mortgage sector for its fourth MortgageTech Accelerator program.

The first and only accelerator program in the United States solely dedicated to mortgage technology is accepting applications through March 24.

Applicants can be fintech companies working on breakthroughs in all facets of the mortgage business, including origination, processing, marketing, servicing, compliance, sales, underwriting, credit, and quality assessment. Criteria for selection include potential for technological innovation, prospects for growth, and CRA impact.

Benefits of the program include:

  • Partnering with an established national bank with over 35 years in the mortgage business.
  • Customized curriculum based on current and future needs
  • Access to senior executive mentors from Flagstar with deep industry experience.
  • Informal Q&A sessions with Fannie Mae.
  • Informal sessions on compliance and regulatory strategies with Orrick, a leading tech-focused law firm.
  • Ability to test product/solution in a real-world controlled environment.
  • Access to a wide network of potential customers.
  • Potential for investment from Flagstar on successful completion of the program.
  • Potential for a vendor relationship with Flagstar on successful completion of the program.

“Flagstar’s MortgageTech Accelerator is about helping fintechs in order to give Flagstar mortgage customers a better experience throughout the mortgage lifecycle,” says Lee Smith, president of mortgage at Flagstar. “We think we have a great value proposition for innovators who join the program: Test your innovation in real-world situations; learn firsthand how a mortgage company operates in a regulated bank environment; and let us help take you to the next level.”

The accelerator program is delivered remotely and is open to any startup applicant who can participate in sessions that will be scheduled in the U.S.

For more information, visit here .

The post Flagstar Bank in Troy Looking for Fintech Startups for MortgageTech Accelerator appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

