DES MOINES, Iowa – The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their unbelievable basketball skills and non-stop entertainment to Des Moines later in March.

Two of the players, Mighty and Zeus, stopped by Today in Iowa to show off their skills.

The game is on March 21 at 7:00 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. Click here to buy tickets.

