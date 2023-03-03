Open in App
Colfax, CA
See more from this location?
FOX40

CAL FIRE NEU crews help with storm cleanup in the Sierra

By Matthew Nobert,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGmC9_0l6dNg1b00

(KTXL) — As snow crushes buildings, causes trees to fall, downs powerlines and more, the crews from CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer have been working to help those in need and clear the way for repair teams.

Video above: Locals work to clear snow in the Sierra before the next storm

On Thursday, CAL FIRE NEU shared two posts highlighting two recent assignments in the Sierra after the first break in the most recent winter storm.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33p69n_0l6dNg1b00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnUmI_0l6dNg1b00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b3Lf0_0l6dNg1b00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pd8zX_0l6dNg1b00

While conducting a rescue effort in Colfax, firefighters were unable to access a home due to a steep snow-covered driveway.

Video shows danger for first responders in the Sierra

In order to rescue the “non ambulatory patient” crews used a rescue sled to transport them from the house to an ambulance.

In Nevada County, crews assisted the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services to remove several trees from roadways that were keeping PG&E crews from accessing damaged equipment.

Winter Storm Guidance
How to install snow chains
Winter driving safety tips
Should you warm up your car’s engine?
What to do during a power outage

Images show firefighters in dense snow-covered areas clearing large pine trees from roadways and sometimes while under damaged power poles.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nevada State newsLocal Nevada State
Flooding expected in California’s major river valleys
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Thousands of Sierra residents remain without power after snowstorms, officials warn of dangerous trend
Grass Valley, CA2 days ago
'I'm very scared': Dozens of Nevada City residents stranded, without power
Nevada City, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sandbag locations open across Northern California, Sierra Nevada as storm nears
Elk Grove, CA5 hours ago
Hazardous material threatens Nevada County hospital
Grass Valley, CA1 day ago
Atmospheric river threatens snow melt, flooding in Northern California
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Sac RT train involved in crash with pickup truck in Rancho Cordova, fire officials say
Rancho Cordova, CA3 hours ago
Mountain roads shut down as latest winter storm hits Sierra
Truckee, CA3 days ago
City of South Lake Tahoe urging residents to prepare for impacts of rain-on-snow event
South Lake Tahoe, CA1 day ago
Video shows danger for first responders in the Sierra
Grass Valley, CA5 days ago
Residents want action after reckless drivers cause damage in south Sacramento neighborhood
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in Butte, Glenn, Tehama counties
Glenn, CA2 days ago
California’s landmark structures and the woman that built them
Sacramento, CA10 hours ago
Residents in Grass Valley concerned about heavy snow accumulating on roofs
Grass Valley, CA5 days ago
Man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 70 in Oroville
Oroville, CA2 days ago
Big rig driver from Sacramento killed in Highway 99 crash involving DUI suspect
Merced, CA1 day ago
Two arrested outside of Placer County courthouse for drug possession
Rocklin, CA9 hours ago
High avalanche risk continues in the Sierra
Olympic Valley, CA6 days ago
'Snow's gotta go somewhere': In Truckee, it goes to the 'snow dump'
Truckee, CA5 days ago
Motorcyclist dies in Highway 70 crash
Oroville, CA5 days ago
Police investigating shooting in South Sacramento
Sacramento, CA23 hours ago
1 man, 1 boy hurt in downtown Sacramento shooting
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Sacramento police raid licensed, Black-owned cannabis business
Sacramento, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy