Then-employee charged after bomb threat at Rowan County Chewy facility

Detectives traced the phone the call was allegedly made from and applied for a search warrant for an employee of the warehouse, Demitrius Dennelle Cannon of Granite Quarry. Cannon had been scheduled to work that day and had not come in for her shift. She was questioned and denied making the threat. Electronics were seized and investigators say they found evidence of the threat.
Arrest warrants for Cannon were issued on Jan. 26 for making a false bomb report and communicating threats.
She was taken into custody on Thursday.
