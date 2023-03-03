Open in App
Grand Rapids, MI
WOOD TV8

City High Senior recognized for academic awards

By Corinne Moore,

5 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Aashray Chhabra is a senior at City High Middle School in Grand Rapids, but he plays just about every sport for Ottawa Hills High School, including ski racing.

In addition to being named to the Divison 2 Academic All-State Football Team and the Academic All-State Dream Team, Chhabra has a 4.0 GPA.

When he’s not in school or at practice, he helps with food drives and volunteers at Vibrant Futures, a youth summer football program.

All of his commitments have taught him valuable lessons.

“I think a big lesson I’ve learned is that it’s so important to make sure that this isn’t interfering with your relationships or your friendships and stuff like that. Because when we focus so much on just sports and academics, you’ve got to find a balance on that, but you’ve also got to make sure it’s not costing you other things in your life. So I guess I’ve been really lucky to have been able to find that balance. It kind of forced me to because I knew that if I wanted to dedicate as much time as I was to sports, I needed to be able to keep everything else up as well,” he said.

Chhabra was selected as WOOD TV8’s student of the week.

