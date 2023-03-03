Open in App
Pensacola, FL
Pedestrian struck, killed on Palafox in Pensacola

By Tom Ingram,

5 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 34-year-old woman was crossing North Palafox Street near Cooks Court in Pensacola Friday morning at 1 a.m. when he was struck and killed by a truck, according to Florida Highway Patrol’s incident report.

FHP said the incident happened at 1 a.m. The report says the woman entered the roadway into the path of the truck. That stretch of North Palafox Street has sidewalks on both sides of the road.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The report says her next of kin has been notified.

The man driving the truck was not injured, according to the report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

