Open in App
Midland, TX
See more from this location?
ABC Big 2 News

MPD need help identifying subjects

By Zachary Bordner,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pXHb_0l6dHA2t00

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department and Midland Crime Stoppers are looking for two female subjects involved in stealing several pairs of shoes.

On Monday, February 27, at approximately 840pm, two females entered a local business and stuffed some shoes in their purses and grabbed three boxes of shoes. The females then left without paying for the items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGvNN_0l6dHA2t00

If your tip results in an arrest or case solved, you could get a cash reward. Please submit an anonymous tip here and reference Midland PD case #230227071.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
MPD investigating another aggravated robbery
Midland, TX6 hours ago
Crime Stoppers looking for burglary suspect(s)
Big Spring, TX4 hours ago
The Basin's Unsolved: Walking down the Sidewalk
Midland, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Odessa mom warns of attempted kidnapping
Odessa, TX2 hours ago
OPD searching for missing person
Odessa, TX1 day ago
Man accused of kidnapping following high speed chase from Midland to Odessa
Midland, TX7 hours ago
Woman accused of dumping dogs in Midland arrested
Midland, TX1 day ago
Big Spring PD requesting your assistance
Big Spring, TX2 days ago
Monahans woman killed in roll-over crash
Monahans, TX4 hours ago
Odessan charged following alleged grab-and-dash at DK
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Register now for Bustin for Badges Clay Shoot
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Accidental shooting reported at Jaguars
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Woman hit by car on Midkiff
Midland, TX1 day ago
Bank jugging, other factors leading to fewer ATMs
Midland, TX1 day ago
DPS working crash on Hwy 80, CR 1310, traffic at a ‘crawl’
Odessa, TX1 day ago
OPD looking for theft suspects
Odessa, TX5 days ago
MPD searching for armed robbery suspect
Midland, TX5 days ago
Here Are The 5 Safest Neighborhoods in Midland and Odessa
Midland, TX1 day ago
OPD warns of bank jugging
Odessa, TX5 days ago
Another Odessa city employee fired
Odessa, TX4 days ago
New traffic light at Faudree, P Bar to go live Thursday
Odessa, TX4 hours ago
Odessa assistant city manager fired
Odessa, TX2 days ago
ECISD confirms Buice Principal on administrative leave: no comment on why
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Family searching for runaway last seen in December
Midland, TX6 days ago
Seminole man dies in crash
Seminole, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy